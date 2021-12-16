Stephen Shafritz, of Wheaton, died on Dec. 12. Beloved husband of Jane Shafritz; devoted father of the late Richard (Stacy) Shafritz, Jeffrey (Erin) Shafritz, Brian (Dr. Aurea de Sousa) Marks and Debbie (Al) Phillips; loving brother of Barbara “Bobbie” Feldman and Sandy Greer; cherished grandfather of Joey, Sammy, Noah, Bennie and Riley Shafritz and Jalyn and Jacob Marks; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and his dear cat, Romeo. Contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society (mchumane.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.