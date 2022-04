Steven Allan Appelbaum, of Laurel, passed away on April 1. Beloved husband of Carol Jean Appelbaum, loving father of Dr. Tracy (Juan Rodriguez) Appelbaum and Marcus Appelbaum; grandfather to Alexander Rodriguez; dear brother of Phillip (Jane) and Harvey Appelbaum. Contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

