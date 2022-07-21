Steven Allen Solomon, 65, of Potomac, passed away on July 5. He was the beloved husband of Robyn Posner Solomon; devoted father of Bari, Cori, Jaymi and Kyle; caring father-in-law of Steven, Sam and Brian; cherished Poppy of Pauli, Makenzi, Perri and Averi; and loving brother of Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Muriel and Benjamin.

Contributions may be made to the Gan Ami Fund at Temple Beth Ami (bethami.org/donate). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.