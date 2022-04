Steven E. Gritz, of Rockville, died on March 26. Beloved husband of Hollee Maged Gritz. Loving son of Sidney and Sandra Katz Gritz. Cherished father of Micah Adam and Lillie Margalit Gritz. Dear brother of Scott (Randi) and Susan Gritz. Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

