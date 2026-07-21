Steven Finkle

Steven “Steve” Joseph Finkle, formerly of Potomac, Maryland, and most recently of Hedgesville, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on July 21, surrounded by his family, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, to David and Adeline Finkle, Steve spent most of his life in Potomac. Nearly two decades ago, Steve and his wife, Linda, built their dream home in the mountains of West Virginia — a home they eventually moved into for retirement and, most importantly, a home that became a place for their entire family to be together.

Steve and Linda shared 51 years of marriage, building a life filled with family, memories and laughter. He was a devoted father to his daughter, Stacey, father-in-law to her husband, Bobby, and an incredibly proud grandfather to his granddaughter, Shyann. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry, and sister, Debbie. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Adeline Finkle.

Steve spent more than 50 years in the insurance industry, building a successful career and many lasting friendships along the way.

Outside of work, Steve enjoyed a good game of cards, a round of golf with his friends and loved talking politics, finances and current events — especially with his brother-in-law. Some of his happiest moments were spent at the ball field beside Stacey, proudly cheering on Shyann. Of course, he was always happy to sample whatever Linda was cooking or baking, a responsibility he took quite seriously.

Above all, Steve was funny. His quick wit and constant jokes kept family and friends laughing — although Linda’s reaction was often more of an eye roll after 51 years of hearing his material.

Those who knew Steve loved him. Those who didn’t, missed out.

Steve leaves behind a family who will miss his laughter, his stories, his opinions, his jokes and simply having him there more than words can express.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Steve’s honor to Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, two causes reflecting his deep respect and support for the men and women who serve our country. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.