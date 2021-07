Steven Firtag, of Clarksburg, passed away on June 28. Devoted father to David Olson (Shayla Patterson-King) and Michael Firtag. Dear brother of Brenda (David) Machen, Marcia Reed and Linda (Arthur) Solomon. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin Firtag and Olivia Firtag. Loving son of the late Renee Firtag and Philip Firtag. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.