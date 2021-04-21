Steven H. Fox

Steven Fox, of Bethesda, passed away on April 12. He was 53. Steve served as managing partner of VS Strategies and a leader at Vincente Sederberg LLP since its formation in 2010. He was at the forefront of the cannabis policy reform movement for nearly two decades, playing pivotal roles in several major victories at the federal and state levels.

In 2009, he co-authored the book “Marijuana is Safer: So why are we driving people to drink.” He was the lead drafter of Colorado’s Amendment 64, which legalized cannabis for adult use, and he managed all aspects of the successful campaign behind its passage and implementation.

Steve was a devoted and loving husband to Lisa Fox, proud and doting father of Jadyn and Nyomi. He was a caring, attentive and devoted son to Joan and Ronald Fox and loving brother to the late Lesley Denny. He was an adoring son-in-law to Bobbi and Gary Brecher and beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.