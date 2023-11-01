Steven Howard Kerchner of Potomac, Md., passed away on Sept. 19 at the age of 47. Devoted wife of Rachel Kerchner, beloved son of Marcia and Robert Kerchner, cherished brother of Daniel Kerncher, adoring father of Jonah, Aaron and Shira, and treasured brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Steven graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology before going to Princeton University for a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a certificate in engineering managment systems. He then received a Masters in Systems Engineering from the University of Viginia.

Steven held a position as the Director of Program Management at Sapient Corporation in Arlington, Va. He then became the Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at the American College of Cardiology, in Washington, D.C. Memorial contributions may be made to the Steve Kerchner Capital Camps fund at fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/SteveK and to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at ccalliance.org.