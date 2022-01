Steven Jay Eisman, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Silver Spring, passed away on Jan. 9. Beloved son of the late Ashley and Lillian Eisman, dear brother of Bruce Eisman, loving partner of Coleen Spence. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel