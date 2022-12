Steven Richard Klein, of Laurel, died on Dec. 6. Beloved husband of Margaret “Meg” Warwick Klein. Devoted father of Erica Klein, Jessica (Anthony) Espinosa and Rebecca (Matthew) Hall. Loving grandfather of Madilynne, Evangeline, Cora and Claire. Dear brother of Bruce (Patricia) Klein. Contributions may be made to Chabad of Greater Laurel (chabadlaurel.org) or to Casey House Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

