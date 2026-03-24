Steven Schnitzer

Steven Craig Schnitzer, 63, of Bethesda, Maryland, died March 23 at Suburban Hospital following complications from heart surgery and a stroke. His wife, two daughters and his loving family were by his side.

Steven was born in Baltimore on April 6, 1962, son of the late Grace Anne Schnitzer. Steven grew up in Pikesville, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s in political science. He earned his law degree from Touro Law School, where he was named editor-in-chief of the Law Review. Upon graduation, Steven joined Debevoise Plimpton, a prestigious law firm in New York City, where he met his loving wife Maxine (Tusa) Schnitzer. He capped his career when he was named senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Alliance Resource Partners, LP.

Steven and Maxine moved to Bethesda, Maryland over 30 years ago where they built a beautiful family raising their twin girls, Sydney and Jordan. Steven’s promise to Maxine early on was N.A.D.M. — Never a Dull Moment. And boy, did he keep that promise. Steven’s love for his wife and daughters was boundless, and he demonstrated that love in everything he did. His legacy will live on through them. The thing he loved most in life was spending time and vacationing with Maxine and his girls. Steven and his family travelled extensively, savoring everything the world had to offer and exposing his daughters to the many wonders of the world.

He was also a caring and devoted brother and friend to all; he was a dedicated and valued colleague throughout his prestigious career. Steven was mentor to many people throughout his life, always eager and happy to share his wisdom, career advice and life experience with his children, nephews and friends and their children. He was indeed a role model for Sydney and Jordan teaching them to maintain the highest level of integrity, truth and honesty in all they do in life. Steven was a life-long UMD Terps Lacrosse supporter and attended many games with his brother, family and close friends. His love for UMD lacrosse was passed down to Sydney, who delighted him when she also attended UMD, and to Jordan, who also loved lacrosse — although she cheered for Syracuse. He was also a music lover, sports car enthusiast and Formula 1 fan, a former pilot, avid skier, daredevil and adventurer.

Steven is survived by his loving wife, Maxine, and daughters, Sydney and Jordan, his mother-in-law, Marie Tusa, his loving brother Michael (Michele) Schnitzer, his sister Laura (John) Flaks, his uncle George (Marsha) Spectre and all his admiring nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, cousins and so very many others whose lives were made better because they knew Steven.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.