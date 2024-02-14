Steven Shapiro, a retired career attorney of the United States Department of Justice, passed away at his home in Rockville, Md., on Feb. 2, at the age of 86. He was married for 59 years to Adele (née Ashe), who predeceased him.

He is survived by their three children, Alan (Rose Ann), Robert (Jodi) and Andrea, and four grandchildren, Sam and John (Alan and Rose Ann) and Darren and Jeremy (Robert and Jodi). Steven was born, and grew up, in Philadelphia, PA. As a child, he worked part time for a neighbor who sold merchandise on an installment route.

In high school, he began dating Adele. He was a pitcher on his high school’s varsity baseball team. He worked full time while earning a college degree from Temple University. He majored in accounting, finishing at the top of his class in that major. He continued to work full time while earning a law degree from Temple University.

In 1962, he and his wife moved to the Washington, D.C., area so he could begin what became a 38-year legal career with the Department of Justice. He took great pride in working for, and in representing, the United States.

Beginning as a trial attorney, he ultimately was promoted to the position of section chief in a Civil Trial Section of the Tax Division, managing over thirty trial attorneys, as well as support staff. During his service in the Department of Justice, he earned a Master’s of Law degree in taxation from Georgetown University.

Steven was an outstanding and devoted father, who spent a lot of time teaching his children to play sports, coaching some of their teams and attending their games. He also helped them with their homework. He stressed to them the importance of always doing their best and standing by their principles. Even after his children became adults, they knew that they could turn to him for help or advice.

Steven and Adele wanted their children to have the knowledge and other benefits that come from a wide range of experiences. They took their children to many historical sites, museums, cultural events, professional sports games and summer vacations at the beach. They were supportive of their children’s many interests, hobbies, and activities.

Steven emphasized the importance of honesty and treating others with respect. He was a generous, understanding, and forgiving person. He liked to help others accomplish their goals and see them be successful. His unique sense of humor was well known and usually appreciated.

Gradually, he came to enjoy having a cat as a pet, although not nearly as much as his wife enjoyed them. In retirement, Steven served as a mediator at the D.C. Superior Court and enjoyed playing tennis and reading; spending time with grandchildren, friends and family; and traveling with Adele to Hawaii and to several European cities.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society, P.O. Box 1543, Centreville, VA, 20122.