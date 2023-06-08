On May 29, Steven Todd Immergut passed away suddenly. His sudden departure leaves a great void in the lives of so many, including his wife, Lulu Cheng Immergut; his sons, Sidney and Elon; his parents Mark and Reba Immergut; his siblings, Scott, Darla, Debra and John, his nephews, Bridger and Joe; his extended family and countless friends and business associates.

Steven built a vibrant career in health and pharmaceuticals, most recently as the senior vice president, head of corporate communications & investor relations at Global Blood Therapeutics. He also worked at Bayer, Pfizer and was associate commissioner at the FDA during the Obama administration.

Steven was born on Oct. 9, 1966 in Iowa City, Iowa, and grew up in Rockville and Potomac. He attended Churchill High School and Syracuse University and earned a master’s degree in public health at George Washington University. Donations may be made to Washington Tennis & Education Foundation. Checks can be sent “in honor of Steven Immergut” to Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, c/o John Borden, 200 Stoddert Place SE, Washington, DC 20019.