Steven Wenick, 59, of Bethesda, passed away

peacefully on Aug. 18. Beloved husband of Karen Block; cherished and devoted father of Julia and Jeremy

Wenick; loving brother of Barry Wenick (Lisa) and Sandra Chernin (David).

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.