On Oct. 14, Stewart Share of Potomac, Maryland, passed away. Beloved husband of 55 years of Ellen Share (nee Levin); devoted father of Deborah Share (Michael Vogt) and Dr. Elliot Share; loving brother of Karen (Richard) Rothman; cherished grandfather of Emma and Alexander Vogt.

He was a physicist and engineer and worked at Harry Diamond Laboratories and General Dynamics. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center: Institute for Cancer and Aging Research or the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.