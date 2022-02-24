Straus to direct Federation’s women’s donor engagement

Natalia Straus recently became director of donor engagement, women’s philanthropy for The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Her work will focus on helping Women’s Philanthropy flourish; creating opportunities for relationships between philanthropists, community partners and the community at large to grow; and making the world a better place.

Straus has spend 18 years in the development field. She was director of development for the School for Ethics and Global Leadership (SEGL), director of advancement at Brandeis Marin, and a fundraising consultant at Spirit Rock Meditation Center.