Stuart Alan Carlow, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Silver Spring on July 19. Stuart was a cherished brother, uncle, cousin and godfather. A commissioned officer of the U.S. Public Health Service for 27 years, Stuart remained friends with generations of past employees and colleagues and was always held in the highest regard. Stu was extremely proud of his Jewish heritage and traditions and reveled in hearing new ideas, concepts and thoughts.