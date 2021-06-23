Stuart Alan Freudberg, of Falls Church, passed away on June 15. He was the beloved husband of Lynn Gutter; loving father of Adam Freudberg (Nicole Sweet), Michael Freudberg (Jackie Cutrone) and Daniel Freudberg (Beth Dion); cherished grandfather of Evan, Noah, Leah and Lily Freudberg; brother of Jeffrey Freudberg (Suzanne Oesterreicher) and Audrey Freudberg; son of Rita and the late Richard Freudberg. Contributions may be made in Stuart’s name to Newton Environmental Science Program (newtonenvisci.org), Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org) or to Chesapeake Bay Trust (cbtrust.org).