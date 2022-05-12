Stuart Irving Goldman, of Columbia, passed away on May 3. He was 77. He is survived by his loving wife, Vivian Goldman (nee Aronstan); by his children, Lisa (Adam) Clearfield and Scott (Debby) Goldman; his grandchildren, Samantha Clearfield, Daniel Clearfield, Ally Clearfield and Henry Goldman; and by his brother, Harold Goldman. He was predeceased by his parents, Minnie and Benjamin Goldman.

Contributions may be sent to Bet Chaverim Congregation, P.O. Box 2428, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

