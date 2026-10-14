Sunflower Bakery Receives $300K in State Support

The bakery was also named nonprofit of the year by Greater Rockville Chamber of Commerce

Gov. Wes Moore and Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu recently toured Sunflower Bakery in Rockville and met trainees participating in the nonprofit’s workforce development programs.

Since 2009, Sunflower Bakery has provided skilled job training and employment for young adults with learning disabilities. Trainees learn pastry arts, production baking, barista service and front-of-house operations, according to its website.

It is a self-described inclusive workforce-training organization guided by Jewish values and engaged in community building.

The bakery is supported by $300,000 through the state’s EARN Maryland program, according to the state’s Department of Labor. This funding allows the nonprofit to teach technical skills that are applicable to many jobs.

EARN Maryland has helped dozens of participants launch careers. A recent expansion grant is estimated to enable Sunflower Bakery to provide training to dozens more young adults.

“Breaking down barriers to employment is good for our workforce, our economy, and our communities,” the department stated in an announcement.

Sunflower Bakery was also recently named Nonprofit of the Year by the Greater Rockville Chamber of Commerce.

This recognition is part of the GRCC’s annual Rockstar Awards, which aim to highlight businesses and individuals making a meaningful impact in the greater Rockville area.

Specific criteria for Nonprofit of the Year include “success in creating a lasting and beneficial impact for Rockville residents” and “setting a solid example for other nonprofits,” according to GRCC’s website.

Located a short walk from the Twinbrook Metro station, the bakery serves dairy kosher baked goods. The nonprofit also operates Cafe Sunflower, which shares a building with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington in North Bethesda, and the commercial kitchen Sunflower Culinary in Rockville.

Between 2010 and 2022, Sunflower Bakery served more than 500 teens and young adults in its programming.

Sunflower partners with local food and hospitality establishments including Paris Baguette, Pop-Up Patisserie, Marriott, Harris Teeter, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Tatte, Adventist Health Care and Wegmans.

Several graduates of Sunflower Bakery’s pastry arts and hospitality training programs were hired at Rockville’s new Wegmans location in summer 2025. Other alumni have gone on to work at specialty bakeries, ice cream shops and chocolatiers, supermarkets, catering and food service companies, coffee shops, country clubs and restaurants, Montgomery Magazine previously reported.

“Sunflower’s impact would not be possible without the community members, customers, institutional partners and local leaders who champion our mission,” the Facebook post read. “We are extremely grateful for your continued support.”

Sunflower Bakery will be honored alongside the other award recipients at the GRCC’s 11th Annual Rockstar Awards on Nov. 19 at the Manor Country Club.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com