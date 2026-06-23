Support, Cautious Optimism After Janeese Lewis George’s Primary Win

Janeese Lewis George secured more than half of the votes in Washington, D.C.’s recent Democratic mayoral primary, putting her on track to become the next mayor of the nation’s capital.

Many Jewish D.C. residents expressed support for the councilmember’s plans for the city, but unease around her stance on Israel and Zionism. Others see her as the perfect candidate.

The district is home to about 57,300 Jewish residents, making up just over 8% of the city’s population, according to 2024 data cited by Jewish Virtual Library. Here’s what some had to say.

“I’m not the happiest, but I’m optimistic on what [Lewis George] could bring for D.C.,” said Gabi Silver, a resident of the Logan Circle neighborhood who voted for Gary Goodweather in the primary election.

“I look forward to meeting her at the appropriate time and seeing ways in which we might be able to work together,” Rabbi Levi Shemtov, who oversees all Chabad-Lubavitch activities in D.C., wrote in a message to Washington Jewish Week.

Ron Halber, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, congratulated Lewis George in a statement, adding that the JCRC has worked well with her in the past and looks forward to continuing that collaboration.

He also alluded to the fact Lewis George was endorsed by the Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, a group that he has previously criticized for its “discriminatory” candidate questionnaire.

In order to receive endorsement, candidates must pledge to publicly support the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement and refrain from affiliation with the Israeli government, organizations that support Zionism, Zionist lobby groups or other events that contradict DSA’s anti-Zionist stance.

“We urge [Lewis George] and the winners in other races to ensure that D.C. remains a welcoming place for everyone,” Halber wrote. “That starts with categorically rejecting any political organization or ideology that demonizes people based on their religion, race, ethnicity, or any other criteria.”

He said MDCDSA used D.C.’s Democratic mayoral primary election to “put forward an extremist agenda” that would “systemically erase Jewish Americans from public life.” In an op-ed in Washington Jewish Week, Halber said “nearly all synagogues” support a Jewish democratic state of Israel, so vowing to reject Zionist organizations would shun the overwhelming majority of mainstream Jewish organizations and synagogues.

Lewis George has since apologized privately to Jewish leaders in D.C. for pledging to boycott Zionist events. She met with a group of rabbis at Ohev Sholom Congregation and addressed the controversy in a statement on her campaign website.

“To the Jewish community in D.C.: I will not be a mayor who includes or excludes you based on your opinions or feelings on matters here and across the world,” she wrote. “I will always protect your freedom, safety and sense of belonging.”

Lewis George went on to say that she had visited synagogues since she was in middle school. She said as a councilmember, she often worked with Jewish organizations, including to obtain security grants for synagogues and faith-based schools.

“Janeese Lewis George has visited many synagogues,” said Eliana Fishman, a 37-year-old D.C. resident, listing Sixth & I Historic Synagogue and Adas Israel Congregation. “She has no problem going to synagogues. I think that what she’s not going to do is meet with AIPAC, and I think that’s reasonable.”

But some are critical of the Jewish organizations that Lewis George aligns with: “She’s clearly surrounded herself with people who are anti-Zionists,” D.C.’s Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld told Jewish Insider.

Other Jewish community members said they support Lewis George because they care more about issues closer to home.

“Primarily, this race is about local issues,” said Matthew Meyers, a 51-year-old member of DC Minyan.

The Adams Morgan resident said he aligned with Lewis George on many issues, such as workers’ rights, social services and defense of paid leave.

Fishman, the co-chair of the Jews United for Justice Campaign Fund, said she opposed D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s cuts to the district’s childcare and paid leave programs.

“I’ve been really disappointed by the Bowser administration,” said Fishman, adding that she’s “thrilled” by the primary results. “The city needs a new direction, needs a progressive mayor who’s actually going to fight for the people.”

Lewis George’s plan for universal childcare is also an appeal for Ethan Wise, a 32-year-old Columbia Heights resident.

“Me and my husband would like to have kids and raise them in D.C., but the financial barrier of childcare is going to be the one thing that determines if we can make that happen living in the city,” Wise said. “That was probably the biggest issue.”

He also supports Lewis George’s priorities of lowering rent and increasing housing and affordability.

“I’m very excited about what she’ll be able to accomplish for the future of D.C.,” Wise said.

Regarding her endorsement by the MDCDSA, Wise is “not super concerned.”

“I feel like I’m thankful that Israeli politics stayed out of a local election like D.C. because at the end of the day, she’s the mayor of our city,” he said. “But also at the same time, I’m pretty critical of what Israel is doing, so I understand the need for our politicians to have a more critical stance on Israel … I would like my politician to be critical of Israel when it’s violating human rights.”

Alan Ronkin, the regional director of American Jewish Committee Washington, D.C., noted the contrast between Lewis George and New York City’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani. While Mamdani co-founded a Maine college chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and credits this activism for his rise into politics, Lewis George isn’t tied to geopolitics in the same way.

“For Janeese, [anti-Israel activism] has not been part of her career; it’s not at the center of her identity,” Ronkin told Washington Jewish Week, adding that the DSA questionnaire requires candidates to condemn Israel in order to be accepted by the progressive community. “The question is, how will Janeese govern?”

As for how Lewis George will affect D.C.’s Jewish community, Ronkin says it’s “too early to tell,” and that the next few months will reveal more.

“She made some comments during her campaign about not excluding people … and I hope that is true,” Ronkin said. “I think we need to come to this with open eyes and an open mind. We’ll build a relationship and when we disagree, we’ll tell her, and when we agree, we’ll work with her.”

Silver, the Logan Circle resident, said that while he supports Lewis George’s housing priorities, her “anti-Zionist” stance was “a turn-off” for him. But that doesn’t stop Silver from remaining optimistic.

“Some of my friends here instantly don’t like her because of her stance on Israel,” Silver said. “To me, this is a local city election. It’s not even that, as D.C. doesn’t have statehood. As of right now, I’m optimistic about her ways [of] creating a more equitable and just city.”

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