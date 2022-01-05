Susan Bardos died peacefully in her home on Dec. 29, at age 99. Born in Hungary, she moved to the United States in 1957 with her beloved husband, Dr. Leslie Bardos, her mother, Ilona Jonas, and her daughter, Judith. She resided in Manhattan and was the cherished wife to her husband and office administrator of his internal medicine practice for decades. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Judith Lichtmann, son-in-law, Dr. Albert L. Lichtmann, grandchildren, Katherine (Kitty) and Evan Dockser, Vivian and Eric Keller; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Drew, Julia, Benjamin and Joshua. Donations may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.