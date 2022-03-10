Susan Carol Torchinsky Prissman, of Silver Spring, died on Mar. 2. Beloved wife of Elliott B. Prissman. Devoted mother of Bonnie I. Prissman. Cherished daughter of the late Irving and Janet Torchinsky. Dear sister of Marilyn (Howard) Politzer, Linda (Chester) Katz, Sally Schtevie, Joyce E. Torchinsky, David (Laura) Torchinsky, Annette Torchinsky and Jay Torchinsky. Loved aunt of Shirley Politzer, Lisa (Slava) Slavin, Gary Politzer, Joanna Rubin, Martin (Arielle) Katz, Annie Schtevie, Joseph Dekelbaum, Shira and Rina Torchinsky and Alexander Flum; and great-aunt of Carolina and Netanel Politzer, Jacob and Sarah Slavin and Benjamin and Zachary Rubin. Contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel