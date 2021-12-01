Susan D. Lower (nee Jacobs)

Susan Lower, of Clarksville, passed away on Nov. 28. She was 71. Susan grew up in Rockville and attended Wheaton High School. She earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Maryland. Susan and her husband, Philip, met while working at GC Murphy, in Congressional Plaza, and were married in 1972. Susan loved her work as an educator and held teaching jobs in Oklahoma, Texas and Maryland. She taught at River Hill High School for 14 years.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Philip E. Lower; her children, Shelley (Yoav Littman) L. Lower and Jeremy (Nykki) J. Lower; her mother, Trudy Jacobs; her brothers, David and John (Theresa Homan) Jacobs; and her grandchildren, Kira Jean and Ripley Meyer Lower. She was predeceased by her cherished father, Meyer Jacobs. Contributions may be sent to Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759.