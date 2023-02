On Dec. 26, 2022, Susan D. Mittelman, of Washington, D.C. Beloved daughter of the late Perry and Howard Michnick. Devoted mother of Andrew Klein (Lee) and Jenny Mittleman (David Rodler). Loving grandmother of Rachel and Andrew Klein. Cherished longtime companion of Sylvan C. Herman. Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) or A Wider Circle (awidercircle.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel