Susan Edlavitch, of Potomac, died on Mar. 10. Loving mother of David (Anne Banner) and Steven (Jennifer Levine) Edlavitch and Alison (Geoffrey) Grossman. Dear sister of Robert (Frances) Martin. Cherished grandmother of Jack and Charles Edlavitch, Benjamin and Sadie Edlavitch and Jake and Logan Grossman. Contributions may be made to the Washington Hebrew Congregation Sisterhood Fund of Youth and Education Enrichment or to the National Children’s Center of Maryland. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.