Susan Hefter

On Oct. 29, Susan Gail Hefter of Bethesda passed away. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Hefter; devoted mother of Jonathan (Lisa) Hefter and Rachel (Josh) Goldstein; loving sister of Daniel (Gale) Schultz; cherished grandmother of Talia, Pazia, Meira and Hannah.

Born in Chicago in 1941, Susan lived in California, the Philippines and ultimately Bethesda, Maryland, where she raised her family and taught preschool for many years at Beth Tikvah and Ohr Kodesh. Dedicated to early childhood education, she later earned her master’s in library and information science from Catholic University and became a children’s librarian at Davis Library until her retirement.

Susan continued a proud family legacy of librarianship — her mother was a Jewish library specialist descended from the Strashun family, founders of the renowned Strashun Library in Vilnius, Lithuania. She loved reading, hiking and being an active part of her Jewish community, and she cherished time with her grandchildren. She also delighted in chasing Larry on his many adventures, near and far.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reading is Fundamental.