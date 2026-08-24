When Susan Linsky’s funeral procession passed Nationals Park in Washington, the bus carrying family and friends got caught in traffic near the stadium.

People on the bus looked toward the ballpark and began to applaud.

For her family, the moment reflected Linsky’s impact across Washington. She had helped build support for bringing Major League Baseball back to the city. Her civic work also touched schools, playgrounds, affordable housing and neighborhood development.

Linsky died on Aug. 8 at her home in Forest Hills, Washington, D.C., after living with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 77.

Her husband of 46 years, Norm Linsky, said she had an ability to work with people who did not necessarily agree.

“She really knew how to get people together, get the best out of them,” he said.

Susan Vener Linsky grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, in a family that stressed fairness, public service and Jewish identity.

Her younger sister, Sally Vener Schneider, remembered Susan as a strong, social student who loved sports. As a child, Susan watched baseball on her parents’ bed Sunday afternoons.

She attended religious school at Congregation B’nai Israel, became a bat mitzvah and was confirmed. She and her siblings participated in Young Judaea, and the family observed Shabbat, High Holidays, Passover and Chanukah.

Schneider said their parents taught their children to treat people fairly. Their mother, Marcelyn, was active in Hadassah and synagogue sisterhood, and their father, Alvin, regularly visited people who were sick.

Linsky attended the University of Texas and earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Houston. She came to Washington for an internship with the National Association of Social Workers.

She met Norm Linsky in 1978 after mutual friends who knew he helped people with job leads suggested she call him. Instead, he asked her out.

“She sounded really cute on the phone,” he recalled.

Their first date was at a pizza restaurant, where he became sick and Susan went out for antacid medicine.

“I liked her from first sight,” he said. “It just felt really right.”

Linsky became involved in local politics through campaign and community work. Norm described her as a “relentless” organizer comfortable knocking on doors, attending neighborhood meetings and talking with people from different backgrounds.

She worked on the campaign of D.C. Councilmember James Nathanson and joined his staff, becoming chief of staff.

Her daughter, Arielle Linsky Stogner, said her mother believed in constituent service. Whether someone needed help with a pothole, affordable housing or a city agency, Linsky believed government had an obligation to respond.

“She always felt like that could make or break an elected official’s whole entire career, just having quality constituent services,” Stogner said.

Linsky cared about affordable housing, healthcare, education and children. She also mentored younger people in government and community work.

Outside government, Linsky remained involved in civic life. She helped rebuild the Forest Hills playground, working with other parents to raise money and improve the space.

Her daughter said her mother’s response to problems was simple: find people who could help and get to work.

“She was like, we can do that,” Stogner said. “We can figure out a way to fix that problem.”

Linsky was also executive director of Greater DC Cares, which organized volunteer projects across the city. Norm Linsky said volunteerism was central to her life. When people asked her to help, he said, her answer was usually yes.

During the administration of Mayor Anthony Williams, Linsky worked on economic development and community relations.

Her family said one proud accomplishment was helping build support for the return of Major League Baseball to Washington.

Her role included explaining how a baseball team and stadium could benefit the city through jobs, neighborhood investment and economic development.

She also worked on issues surrounding the Washington Convention Center and other development projects, with an emphasis on affordable housing and employment opportunities.

Her son, Zachary Linsky, who works in affordable housing, said his mother cared deeply about longtime Washington residents and believed development should improve their lives.

Her family said many places around Washington carry some connection to her work, including the Avalon Theatre, Murch Elementary School, Forest Hills playground, the convention center area, Iona Senior Citizens and Nationals Park.

For all her public work, her family said Susan placed the greatest importance on those closest to her.

Norm described her as a true partner throughout their 46-year marriage.

Their son Adam was born prematurely and spent nine months in the neonatal intensive care unit at Georgetown University Hospital before he died. Norm recalled Susan spending much of that time by his side and the support their family received from the Adas Israel Congregation community, where Susan and Norm were longtime members.

As a mother and grandmother, Linsky was generous with her time and attention. Stogner remembered her knitting blankets for grandchildren and staying close whenever family members needed her.

In later years, Alzheimer’s disease limited some of Linsky’s public activity, but her family said she remained interested in local and national politics for much of her illness.

Her children said they will miss calling her for advice, encouragement and being a willing listener.

Stogner said she will especially miss her mother’s “vibrancy,” her laugh and her belief that problems could be solved.

She said her mother would want to be remembered as a good mother and partner, a committed member of her community and “someone who made a difference.”

“She spread joy,” Stogner said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the greater Washington Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.