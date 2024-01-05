Susan Martin Cohen of Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 12. Susan was born on Jan. 4, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was the cherished daughter of Rosella and Jack Martin and devoted wife to Sig Cohen for an incredible 62 years. Susan is survived by her sons, Eric and Jay, and her daughter, Risa. Her legacy continues through her beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Erika, and Luc, and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Zac. Susan’s life was a remarkable journey that took her from the streets of Brooklyn to various corners of the world. She and her beloved husband, Sig, shared an adventure-filled life, residing in overseas posts including Dacca, Bangladesh; Calcutta, India; Bonn and Hamburg, Germany; and London, UK. A proud graduate of Brooklyn College, Susan’s professional journey led her to become a distinguished Alexander Technique Teacher. Trained in London, UK, she shared her expertise with Catholic, Howard, and George Mason University students and the artists at the Arena Stage, Studio, and Shakespeare Theaters in Washington, D.C. In addition to her teaching career, Susan maintained a thriving private practice, leaving a lasting impact on those she guided. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Susan was an avid photographer and active participant in her community, engaging in various volunteer activities. She was beloved by many for her caring, loving nature, and an insatiable curiosity that touched the lives of all who knew her. Susan’s memory will forever be cherished by her family, friends, and the countless lives she touched throughout her rich and fulfilling life. May she rest in eternal peace, her spirit living on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to know and love her.

