Susan N. Dosik, of Potomac, died on Aug. 24. Beloved wife of Edward Dosik; devoted mother of Lauren (Benjamin) Kohr and Jaclyn; cherished grandmother of Lillian and Charles Kohr. Also sister-in-law to Lois (Roger) Rothman; aunt to Amy (Mike) Mora and Joy (Brian) Wernick; great-aunt to Sonia, Robbie, Ethan and Max. She is survived by many close cousins and dear friends. Contributions may be made to the Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation, Department of Oncology, 5255 Loughboro Road, N.W. Washington, DC 20016.