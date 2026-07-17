Susan Swartz Hookman

On July 14, Susan “Susu” Swartz Hookman, of Potomac, Maryland, and Boca Raton, Florida, died peacefully at home in her sleep at the age of 83. She was surrounded by her devoted husband, Dr. Perry Hookman, with whom she shared more than 60 years of marriage, their four daughters and all 10 of her beloved grandchildren.

Beloved wife of Dr. Perry Hookman; devoted mother of Heidi (Michael) Brodsky and their children, Alexa, Claire and Jillian; Shari Berger (Kenny) and her children, Mark and Ava; Wendy Hookman (Tony) and their children, Jacob, Andrew and Olivia; and Aimee (Brian) Robins and their children, Brandon and Devin. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Swartz, and her sister-in-law, Paula Swartz, of Richmond, Virginia; her uncle, Dr. Alvin Zfass, of Richmond, Virginia; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Jeffrey Swartz.

An avid athlete, fierce competitor and eternal optimist, Susu faced a brief illness with extraordinary strength, courage and grace. Though it weakened her body, it never diminished her kindness, sense of humor, generosity or boundless love for family and friends.

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, to her beloved parents, Raye and Arthur Swartz, of blessed memory, and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, Susu attended George Washington University before moving to Baltimore in 1964. She worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital as an EEG technician and research technician specializing in seizure disorders for neurologist Dr. Curtis Marshall and neurosurgeon Dr. Earl Walker. During that time, she met the love of her life, gastroenterologist Dr. Perry Hookman of Brooklyn, New York. Family lore has it that they met at a swimming pool, where Susu so thoroughly distracted Perry from his date that he never looked back.

After a year-long courtship, they were married on Oct. 23, 1965, in Norfolk, sharing their first dance to “More,” the unforgettable theme from the film “Mondo Cane.” Together they built a wonderful life, living in Baltimore, Greenbelt, Rockville and Potomac, Maryland, before eventually making Florida their home.

Already an accomplished, award-winning tennis player, Susu captured every major women’s tennis title at Lakewood Country Club before continuing her success at Broken Sound Country Club, where she won numerous championships in both tennis and golf. Whether on the tennis court, the golf course or around the mahjong table, her competitive spirit was matched only by her warmth, infectious laugh and remarkable ability to make lifelong friends wherever she went. She was the person everyone hoped would join them for lunch, dinner or a game, because she made every gathering brighter.

Above all else, Susu’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and extraordinarily proud grandmother whose unwavering encouragement, affection and generosity shaped the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her.

She will forever be remembered for her infectious optimism, quick wit, affectionate heart, unwavering generosity and remarkable ability to find the good in every person and every situation. Those who knew her often remarked that they could not remember ever hearing a negative word spoken by her about anyone. She lived with grace, loved without reservation and leaves a legacy of kindness, resilience, laughter, fierce determination and unconditional love. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation in memory of Susan Swartz Hookman. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.