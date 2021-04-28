Susan Talent Hellerman, of Chevy Chase, died on April 20. Formerly of Chicago and New York, an avid storyteller, equestrian and music lover with a wicked sense of humor. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Don V. Hellerman. Devoted mother of John Hellerman (Stephanie) and the late Brett Hellerman (Coleen). Proud grandmother of Alissa, Jack, Mark, Julianna and Klee. Dear aunt of Debra Haluska and the late Lloyd Marcus. Proud great-aunt of Danny Haluska and Frank Haluska. Survived by her loving sister Sheila Rubin (Harvey) and many dear siblings. Donations may be made to Jewish War Veterans, 1811 R St., NW, Washington, DC 20009. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.