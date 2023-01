On Jan. 2, Susan Taube (nee Strauss), of Rockville, passed away at the age of 96. She is survived by her children, Mark Tracy, Miriam (late Jossi) Wacjfeld, Bernard (Adele Solomon) Taube, Myron Taube and Judith (Robert) Hines; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Susan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Herman Taube; sister. Brunhilde Strauss; and parents, Bertha and Herman Strauss. Contributions may be sent to JSSA.org or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel