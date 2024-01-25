Suzanne Carol Rosenblatt, of Potomac, Md., passed away on Jan. 14. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1938, Sue was married for nearly 62 years to her beloved husband Marv (deceased); loving mother and mother-in-law to Alisa Talisman and her husband Jonathan Talisman, Sharon (Shari) Sturm and her husband Steve Sturm, Michele Bloom and her husband Michael Bloom, and Harris Rosenblatt and his wife Julie Teitel; beloved grandmother to Nick, Max and Lita Talisman, Rachel and Robin Sturm, Jeremy, Eli, Jenna and Ally Bloom, and Eliana, Colby and Eden Rosenblatt.

Sue leaves behind a loving legacy of a close-knit extended family, including Halley Trevas, her sister-in-law, and a cadre of close friends. For example, Sue had developed an extremely close bond to her grandchildren’s new partners Dot White, Jon Rottkamp and Dylan Regan.

Sue lived in California while Marv served in the U.S. Air Force as a captain and a military doctor, returning to Maryland in 1963, where to support her husband and family, Sue worked as a secretary at the National Institutes of Health. She helped Marv open a private practice in his specialty.

She then completed her education at American University in Washington, D.C., where she received her master’s degree in sociology and was a teaching assistant in the sociology department. In 1974, she became a counselor at Karma Academy in Rockville, where she counseled trouble teens through challenging times in their lives. She helped them manage anxiety, depression and other challenges.

Eventually, Sue provided one-to-one counseling to troubled teens with a focus on suicide prevention. Sue also found time to manage Lakewood Country Club’s Junior Tennis Program for over a dozen years and enjoyed playing competitive tennis herself. Throughout her life, Sue always found time for her husband, children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ivymount School, Inc., (ivymount.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/89235/Default.aspx).