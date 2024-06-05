Suzanne (Gilman) Matthews passed away on May 18. Born in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Dec. 4, 1942, Suzanne was raised in Revere. She was the daughter of the late Stella and Joseph Gilman, and the beloved wife of Stephen for 62 cherished years. Devoted mother to Michael and Valerie (Joseph) Logan.

Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Ashley) and Caroline. Loving sister to the late Selma Epstein, Marion Fleischer, Paul and Philip. Suzanne is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Suzanne was a longtime secretary for General Electric.

After her retirement, she worked with her husband helping blinded veterans. Suzanne loved to travel and visit her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness or Cedar Run Wildlife Preserve in Medford, New Jersey.