Suzanne Land Levin

Suzanne “Sue” Levin, of Washington, passed away on Feb. 20. Sue was born in Baltimore on Jan. 2, 1935, and moved to the Washington area in 1963. She graduated from Goucher College in 1956 with a history major and earned her J.D. from American University’s Washington College of Law in 1973. She practiced law in Maryland, first as an assistant county attorney for Montgomery County and then in private practice where she focused on employment civil rights issues. Loving mother of Carol Diane Levin and Mark David Levin. She is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Carre, and brother, Morton Land. Contributions may be made to the ACLU Foundation online or at ACLU Development, 9450 SW Gemini Dr., PMB 62825, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105.

