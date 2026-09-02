Swastikas Found at Howard County Elementary School

On Aug. 27, the Jewish Federation of Howard County issued a statement reminding members of the Jewish community to “be vigilant about our surroundings, especially as we are approaching the High Holidays.”

The statement was made in response to two spray-painted swastikas that were recently discovered in the entrance to the bus loop at Phelps Luck Elementary School, according to Federation officials who remind the Jewish community to report incidents of antisemitism by clicking here.

On Sept. 2, Howard County Police officials told Washington Jewish Week that the graffiti had been there “for a while and likely occurred over summer break.”

According to Howard County Police Spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn, to date, no arrests have been made.

Howard County Public Schools officials told Washington Jewish Week that as soon as the swastikas were discovered by members of the community, it was immediately reported to law enforcement.

“We recognize that imagery associated with hate and antisemitism can be deeply hurtful and unsettling. We are committed to maintaining a school environment where every student, staff member, and family feels safe, respected, and valued,” said Phelps Luck School Principal Shawna Holden in a written statement.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.