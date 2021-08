Sy Frenkel passed away on July 31. Beloved husband of Ruth Frenkel. Devoted father of Orit Frenkel and Tally Frenkel Williams. Cherished grandfather of Jordan, Arielle and Maya Fontheim and Jacob and Eliana Williams. Contributions may be made to the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School or the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.