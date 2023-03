On March 22, Sydell A. Kammerman Rappaport, of Silver Spring. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Rappaport. Devoted mother of Laura and Marc (Doreen) Rappaport. Loving grandmother of Tanya and Rosa Fink and Mallory and Devon Rappaport. Contributions may be made to SHIP, Maryland State Health Insurance Assistance Program or to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

