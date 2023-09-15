On Sept. 4, Sylvia Bruder Kress, of Silver Spring. Beloved wife of the late Sidney H. Kress. Devoted mother of Lynn (Steve) Phillips, Paul (Paula) and Steven (Cathy) Kress. Loving grandmother of Alyssa (Chris), Brett (Rebecca), Neil (Alicia), Dale (Heidi) and Timothy (Stephanie), dear great-grandmother of Alaina and Vivian. Sylvia was predeceased by her brother, Marvin Bruder. Contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund (Trees for Israel) (jnf.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

