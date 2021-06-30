The Hon. Sylvia Deutsch, of Monroe Township, N.J., passed away on June 21. She was 96. Deutsch served for many years in leadership roles with the American Jewish Congress. Sylvia graduated Brooklyn College in 1946, where she met her husband, Leon. She was born in Brooklyn, where she resided until retiring to New Jersey in 2010. As newlyweds, she and Leon took classes together in Hebrew so she could participate more actively in religious services, and joined Young Judea to support the State of Israel. She was active in Jewish causes her entire adult life. Sylvia’s beloved husband of 73 years, Leon, passed away in June 2020.

She is survived by her sons Jack, of Staten Island, N.Y., Nathaniel, of Washington and Jeremy, of Bayside, N.Y.; and her grandchildren, Steven, Lauren, Alexander, Jason and Russell. Donations may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim of Monroe Township, N.J., or to the United Jewish Appeal.