Sylvia Forman Cohen, of Silver Spring, died Aug. 28. Beloved wife of Harry I. Cohen. Devoted mother of Erica Kaplan and Oren (Carrie Faber) Cohen. Dear grandmother of David and Michael (Annie) Kaplan and Mark and Meredith Cohen. Contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.