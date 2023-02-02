On Jan. 6, Sylvia Nicholson, of Silver Spring, passed away at the age of 86. Sylvia was the beloved wife of 43 years of the late Sydney Jacob Nicholson. Devoted mother of David (Robin) Nicholson, Gregory (Sheila) Nicholson, Eric (Tony) Nicholson and Troy (Nicole) Nicholson; loving grandmother of Justin (Ashley), Rachel, Teague (Samantha), MacCallan, Molly, Blair and Sara; and cherished great-grandmother to Liran, Max, Coralee, Waylon and Amos.

Sylvia was the child of a Russian immigrant couple, Samuel and Rebecca Cooperman, and raised in an Orthodox Jewish home in Washington, D.C. She graduated Roosevelt High School and attended the University of Maryland — College Park to study fashion design, but left school early to marry and raise a family.

Sylvia’s passion for drawing and painting allowed her to fill her home with oil paintings, which also decorated her husband’s restaurant, Sid’s Delly (Aspen Hill) and their various businesses, Sonny’s Uniform Center (Chillum and Langley Park) and Uniforms and More (Baltimore). Donations may be made to the Children’s Inn at NIH (childrensinn.org).