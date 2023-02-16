On Feb. 4, Sylvia Perelmuter Rozines, of Rockville, died. She was born on Jan. 20, 1935, in Lodz, Poland. A child Holocaust survivor, Sylvia was one of 12 children liberated from the Lodz Ghetto a day before her 10th birthday. Her family was imprisoned and survived the war in the Ghetto. The family relocated to the Bad Reichenhall displaced persons camp near Salzburg, Germany, before relocating to Paris. Her mother, Chaya Wolfman Perelmuter, passed away in 1951. In 1957, Sylvia and her father, Isaac, immigrated to Albany, N.Y.

Despite limited English language skills, Sylvia was given a job at a department store selling women’s clothing. She met her husband, David Rozines, in 1958. They married the next year. David died in 1999.

Sylvia relocated to Rockville, at the Miramont Condominiums to live closer to her son and grandchildren.

Sylvia volunteered at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s survivor desk and also told her story to children and adults at synagogues and schools. The book “Yellow Star” was written about her life in Lodz by her niece, Jennifer Rozines Roy.

She is survived by her son, Gregory; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Alyssa Rozines; cousins, Jack and Joanna Perelmuter of Toronto, Mary Blum of New York and Bezalel Krac of Israel; and 10 nieces.

Contributions can be made to the U.S. Holocaust Museum.