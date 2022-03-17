Sylvia Schlitt died on March 9. She was born in the Bronx, on June 18, 1929, to Sam and Ethel Feig. First in her family to pursue higher education, she graduated from City College of New York in 1951. While raising three children and working full time, she earned a law degree in 1982. Sylvia was an avid reader of history and literature. She loved classical music and jazz, and played the violin in her later years. Throughout her life, Sylvia was committed to racial integration, women’s independence and peace. Sylvia is survived by her children, Carol Schlitt (Alan Morley), Lewis Schlitt (Nina Koltnow) and Martha Schlitt (Mark Takiguchi); and her grandchildren, Miles, Henry and Elliott. Donations may be made to Planned Parenthood.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel