On Dec. 5, Sylvia Smolkin of Rockville, Md., left our lives at the age of 106. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Smolkin; devoted mother of Howard (the late Phyllis) Smolkin and Mitchell (Laura) Smolkin; cherished grandmother of Suzanne, Audrey, Rachel and Moshe; loving great-grandmother of Chloe, Isabel, Dara, Isaac, Ashira and Lev.

She will be remembered for her gaiety, musical voice and concern for others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (cesjds.org).