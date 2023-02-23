On Feb. 9, Sylvia Weisbach Sheeskin, of Rockville, passed away peacefully at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Leonard M. Sheeskin; loving mother of Bruce, Ronald (Barbara Sword) and Shaari (the late Michael W. Arthur); cherished grandmother of Craig, Ashley (Kyle) and Daniel; great-grandmother of Abigail and Rory. Sylvia was a proud school secretary for 30 years and worked at various schools in Montgomery County, including Sligo Middle School, Frost Middle School and Burning Tree Elementary School. Contributions may be made to the Anti-Defamation League (adl.org), Kol Shalom T’rumah Fund (kolshalom.org) or by planting a tree in Israel via the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

