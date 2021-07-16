Synagogue softball teams battle for championship

As the local Synagogue Softball League’s season ends on Sunday, a team from Washington Hebrew Congregation will take the field against a team from B’nai Shalom of Olney. The first pitch will be at 9:15 a.m. at East Norbeck Local Park.

Both teams, of the 12-team league, were undefeated before they played each other on June 27. In that game, Washington Hebrew 1 swept B’nai Shalom of Olney Blue 11-4, said Larry Parizer, co-commissioner of Synagogue Softball League.

On Sunday, if Washington Hebrew 1 wins, they take the championship. If B’nai Shalom of Olney Blue wins, the two teams will play a rematch game that day.

The season began in April with teams from Reform, Orthodox and Conservative synagogues in Montgomery and Howard counties. The teams played 54 games over nine weeks.

Four teams made it to the playoffs on July 11: Beth Ami Red/B’nai Tzedek, Temple Isaiah, B’nai Shalom of Olney Blue and B’nai Shalom of Olney Purple/Norbeck.

B’nai Shalom of Olney Blue won the playoffs by defeating Beth Ami Red/B’nai Tzedek 8-7.

Washington Hebrew 1 has won the championship five times and the playoffs six times since 2011, more than any other team, according to Synagogue Softball Maryland.