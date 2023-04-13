On March 31, Tanya Ravinski, of Annapolis, died at age 70, from brain cancer, surrounded by her cherished loved ones. She was born in Moscow, USSR, on Aug. 8, 1952, and is predeceased by her parents, Simon and Maria Ravinski, as well as her cherished son Andrew Petukov. She is survived by her devoted husband, Sergei Petukhov; loving son Alex Petukhov (daughter-in-law Shannon Petukhov); and three beloved grandchildren, Julia, Bella and Olivia Petukhov. Donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

