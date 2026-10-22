Opinion: Teaching Shalom Before Building a Bayit

Amanda Chorowski

The Greater Washington Jewish Coalition Against Domestic Abuse (JCADA) works to support victims and survivors of intimate partner violence and to build safer, healthier relationships and communities. Founded by members of the greater Washington Jewish community, JCADA provides free, confidential support services while also educating the community about intimate partner violence and working to prevent future generations from experiencing abuse.

Each October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, JCADA encourages synagogues and Jewish communities to observe Purple Shabbat. Purple Shabbat creates an opportunity to speak openly about intimate partner violence, demonstrate communal support for survivors, and normalize conversations about healthy and unhealthy relationship behaviors.

It is also an opportunity to begin these conversations before a crisis occurs: to teach our children and young people about dignity, boundaries, respect and what healthy relationships look like. By bringing these conversations into our synagogues, schools and homes, we help create communities in which abuse is neither hidden nor tolerated, and in which anyone who needs help knows they do not have to face it alone.

There is a phrase in the Torah that we usually associate with saving someone from physical danger: “Lo ta’amod al dam re’echa” — Do not stand idly by the blood of your fellow (Leviticus 19:16). The Babylonian Talmud in Sanhedrin 73a understands these words as creating an obligation. If another person is in danger and we have the ability to help, we cannot simply look away.

That obligation becomes more complicated when the danger is hidden. Domestic abuse often happens behind closed doors. It can be physical, but it can also take the form of intimidation, coercion, isolation, financial control, threats, humiliation, or emotional abuse. And because it occurs within a family, there can be enormous pressure not to speak about it. Jewish tradition places tremendous value on shalom bayit, peace within the home. But shalom bayit can never mean preserving the appearance of peace at the expense of someone’s safety or dignity.

The Torah gives us other language for understanding what we owe one another. The prohibition of ona’at devarim teaches us that words themselves can cause profound harm. Kavod habriyot reminds us of the fundamental dignity of every human being. And when someone’s physical safety is endangered, pikuach nefesh radically reshapes our religious priorities.

None of these principles disappears when someone gets married.

The Torah’s description of the first human relationship is “ezer k’negdo , ” a partner alongside and opposite another person. Marriage is meant to be a relationship in which two people retain their dignity and humanity. Judaism’s reverence for marriage cannot become a justification for domination, fear, or violence. And there is another principle we should remember: “Kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh,” all Jews are responsible for one another. That responsibility begins by making it possible for someone to speak.

A person experiencing abuse may be sitting beside us in synagogue. She may be at our Shabbat table. He may be someone we see every week. We may never know, because people experiencing abuse often become very skilled at making everything look normal. That is why a community must say these things aloud. But I think our responsibility begins even earlier.

We should not wait until our children are old enough to date to begin talking to them about healthy relationships. And we certainly should not wait until they are preparing for marriage. These conversations begin when our children are young.

We teach children that their bodies belong to them. We teach them that they are allowed to have boundaries, and that they must respect the boundaries of others. We teach them that affection should never be demanded, that embarrassment and humiliation are not expressions of love, and that caring about someone does not give you the right to control them.

As they grow older, those conversations grow with them. We can talk about what friendship looks like, what respect looks like, what jealousy looks like, what controlling behavior looks like, what it means to hear “no,” what it means to say “no,” and what it means to disagree with someone you love without frightening, threatening, belittling, or controlling them. Perhaps most importantly, we can teach our children that if something happens in a relationship that frightens or confuses them, they can tell us.

That is also Torah.

“V’shinantam l’vanecha” — you shall teach them diligently to your children — cannot only mean teaching our children what bracha to make or how to observe Shabbat. We are trying to teach them how to build lives infused with Torah. That includes teaching them how another human being deserves to be treated.

As part of JCADA’s Purple Shabbat, Jewish communities are raising awareness about domestic and intimate-partner abuse. We do so not because this is a problem somewhere else, but precisely because we understand that no community is immune.

Our responsibility is not to investigate someone else’s marriage or assume we know what is happening inside another person’s home. It is to create a community in which someone who is frightened knows they can speak; in which someone who asks for help will be taken seriously; and in which protecting a family never means protecting abuse.

Our responsibility is also preventive. It is to raise a generation of young people who understand that shalom bayit is not silence. It is not endurance. It is not making sure everything looks fine from the outside. Real shalom requires safety. It requires dignity. It requires respect. Sometimes not standing idly by means intervening when danger is visible. Sometimes it means believing someone when they finally tell us what has been happening behind a closed door.

And sometimes it means starting the conversation years earlier, around our own Shabbat tables, in our schools and with our children, so that they grow up knowing what healthy relationships should look like and knowing that if something is wrong, they never have to remain silent.

May our homes truly be places of shalom, not merely the appearance of peace, but homes characterized by safety, dignity, respect and love. And may our community always be a place where anyone who needs help knows that they do not have to face it alone.

Amanda Chorowski, MS, is executive director of the Jewish Coalition Against Domestic Abuse (JCADA).

If You or Someone You Know Needs Help

JCADA provides free and confidential support for victims and survivors of intimate partner violence age 16 and older.

JCADA confidential support: 1-877-885-2232

Email: support@jcada.org

JCADA is not a crisis center. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For immediate support, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.